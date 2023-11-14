Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

