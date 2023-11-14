Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $399.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $401.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

