Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $169.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $175.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

