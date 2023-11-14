Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 248,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,316,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 104,842 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 397,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

