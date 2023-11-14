Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 10,104 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

