Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 5,485 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,506,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 463,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
GNOM opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.36.
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
