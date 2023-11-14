Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

