Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,451 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,593,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.