Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Lincoln Electric worth $37,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.