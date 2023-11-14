Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Linde worth $856,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $405.78. 189,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $406.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

