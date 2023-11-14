LM Funding America (LMFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 26,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

About LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.