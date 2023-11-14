Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 12-Month High at $428.50

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $428.50 and last traded at $428.50, with a volume of 160959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.49 and its 200 day moving average is $380.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

