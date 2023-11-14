Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Lyft Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lyft

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 6,053,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,128.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $486,348. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

