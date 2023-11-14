M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.24% of M.D.C. worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,411,000 after buying an additional 190,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,823,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 134,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

