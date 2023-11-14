M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.96

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.96 and last traded at $102.19, with a volume of 45862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Free Report

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

