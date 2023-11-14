Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.9859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.50%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

