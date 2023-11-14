MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of MGNX opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.90. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

In other news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,393.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $1,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,442,605.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $1,125,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

