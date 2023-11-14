Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 11,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,126. The firm has a market cap of $414.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after buying an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

