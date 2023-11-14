Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MGA opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.