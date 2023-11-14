ManpowerGroup Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

