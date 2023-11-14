Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $15.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

