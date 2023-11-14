Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $20.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:MLM opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.
Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
