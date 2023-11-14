Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $20.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.