MAS Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 446,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,195. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

