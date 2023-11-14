MAS Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.02 on Tuesday, reaching $450.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,667. The stock has a market cap of $348.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.52.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
