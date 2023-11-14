MAS Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. 1,443,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

