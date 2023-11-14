MAS Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VT traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. 360,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

