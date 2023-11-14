MAS Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,886 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XYLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 177,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

