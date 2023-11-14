MAS Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

MAS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

HTGC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

