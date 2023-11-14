MAS Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.53. 171,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.