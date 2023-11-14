MAS Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BHP stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 687,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

