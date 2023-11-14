MAS Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 239,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of EFC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 381,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,531. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $890.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.14%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

