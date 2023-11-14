MAS Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.