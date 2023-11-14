MAS Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 153,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25.

