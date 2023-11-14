MAS Advisors LLC Invests $736,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Ready Capital accounts for about 1.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ready Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,582. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

