MAS Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 299,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. 831,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,047. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

