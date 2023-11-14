MAS Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

