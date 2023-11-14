MAS Advisors LLC Sells 12,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. 1,131,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,876. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.