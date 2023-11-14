MAS Advisors LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 186,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

