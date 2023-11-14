MAS Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.89. 84,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.05. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

