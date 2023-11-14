MAS Advisors LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

MAS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,493,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. 10,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,276. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.