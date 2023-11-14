MAS Advisors LLC Sells 25,468 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,468 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 99,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,526. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -171.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

