MAS Advisors LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 281.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 42,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,038. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

