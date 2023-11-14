MAS Advisors LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

