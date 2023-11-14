MAS Advisors LLC Sells 70,297 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,297 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.3% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 539,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

