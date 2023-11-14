MAS Advisors LLC Sells 81,931 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,931 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,137,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,365,000 after acquiring an additional 171,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $17.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.