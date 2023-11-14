MAS Advisors LLC Trims Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,990. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of BSM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 96,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 93.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

