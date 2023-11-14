Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Mastercard worth $1,450,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE MA traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,208. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
