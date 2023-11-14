Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $399.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.09. The company has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

