Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MA traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.68. 423,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,853. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

