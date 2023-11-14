Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 9.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 577,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 190.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,894,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.